The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jaime Rodriguez Rodriguez Jr., originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Justin Michael Arviso, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony, and possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Brittany McCarthy, originally sentenced to probation for shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Pima County and extradited May 25 to the Yuma County jail.
• Maria Alicia Araujo Arangure, originally sentenced to probation for criminal impersonation, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested on May 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.