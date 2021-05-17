The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jose Alfredo Denogean, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 4 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Leonard Sonny Villarreal Jr., convicted sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in Santa Barbara County and extradited April 16 to the Yuma County jail.
• Pedro Peralta Barboza, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Sergio Alvarado DeHaro, originally sentenced to probation for unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.