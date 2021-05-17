The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Jose Alfredo Denogean, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 4 felony, and attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Leonard Sonny Villarreal Jr., convicted sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in Santa Barbara County and extradited April 16 to the Yuma County jail.

Pedro Peralta Barboza, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Sergio Alvarado DeHaro, originally sentenced to probation for unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

