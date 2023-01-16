The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Teena Marie Hernandez, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Dec. 29 to the Yuma County jail.
• Regina Celestina Beltran, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Michael Reyes, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Manuel Villa Jr., sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.