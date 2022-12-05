The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Dominic Montoya, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Nov. 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Joshua Riley Vega, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Nov. 22 to the Yuma County jail.
• Javier Godinez, sentenced to probation for Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in San Diego County, Calif., and extradited Nov. 21 to the Yuma County jail.
• Luis Angel CortezZuniga, sentenced to probation for Misconduct Involving Weapons, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in San Bernadino County, Calif., and extradited Nov. 21 to the Yuma County jail.