The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Anthony Bedoya, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision bit was arrested Sept. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Lydia Gail Soto, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Anthony John Galardo, originally sentenced to probation for criminal impersonation, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jorge Cabrera, originally sentenced to probation for possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Sept. 14 to the Yuma County jail.