The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Nicholas John Rossi Jr., originally sentenced to probation for child abuse, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Thaddeus Leon, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, and attempted aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Amanda Ashlee Clark, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County
• Justin Rion Beachy, originally sentenced to probation for theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision on Feb. 18, but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited March 29 to the Yuma County jail.