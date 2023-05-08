The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Martin Jesus Rodriguez Jr., sentenced to probation for Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested April 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Cristopher Valenzuela Lopez, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited April 13 to the Yuma County jail.
• Hector Aguilar, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited April 13 to the Yuma County jail.
• Kristina Louise Yeo, sentenced to probation for Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited April 13 to the Yuma County jail.