The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Martin Jesus Rodriguez Jr., sentenced to probation for Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested April 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you