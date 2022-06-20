The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Randy Melendez, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited May 26 to the Yuma County jail.
• Zarieya Moenay Gilmore, sentenced to probation for criminal damage, a Class 6, an undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested June 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ramon Muñoz, sentenced to probation for attempted transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited to the the Yuma County jail.
• Laura Veronica Cochran, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was in Imperial County and extradited June 6 to the Yuma County jail.