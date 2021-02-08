The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Gilbert Yarrito, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony, and burglary in the third degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Jesus Daniel Duenas, originally sentenced to probation for endangerment, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Claudia Lynn Douglass, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Santa Cruz County and extradited Jan. 22 to the Yuma County jail.

David Eduardo Esparza, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony; attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony, and unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

