The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Gilbert Yarrito, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony, and burglary in the third degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesus Daniel Duenas, originally sentenced to probation for endangerment, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Claudia Lynn Douglass, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Santa Cruz County and extradited Jan. 22 to the Yuma County jail.
• David Eduardo Esparza, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony; attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony, and unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.