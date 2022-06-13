The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jacklyn Cesina Stevens, originally convicted of attempted child abuse, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Andres Flores, originally convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Esai Marquez, originally convicted of attempted burglary in the second degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Nathan Corona, originally convicted of solicitation to traffic in stolen property in the second degree, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.