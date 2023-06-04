SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city is asking motorists to use caution when traveling on the north end of San Luis as intersection work forces the closure of a stretch of County 22nd Street for the next two months.

DPE Construction Inc. of Yuma has been contracted by the city to widen the intersection of County 22nd Street and Sidewinder Road to create turn lanes in all directions.

