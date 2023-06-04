SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The city is asking motorists to use caution when traveling on the north end of San Luis as intersection work forces the closure of a stretch of County 22nd Street for the next two months.
DPE Construction Inc. of Yuma has been contracted by the city to widen the intersection of County 22nd Street and Sidewinder Road to create turn lanes in all directions.
County 22nd Street will be closed to traffic between 4th and Quintero avenues during the course of the project.
“This is a long-awaited project, and like you, I would not like to have this inconvenience,” Mayor Nieves Riedel said in a video on the city’s Facebook page, adding, however, that the expanded intersection “is going to be fabulous.”
The intersection receives its largest flows from vehicles traveling to and from Main Street and 10th Avenue, as well as from cars traveling to and from San Luis High School and San Luis campus of Arizona Western College.
In a separate video post to Facebook, interim Police Chief Miguel Alvarez reminded motorists to obey all traffic signs posted in the area.