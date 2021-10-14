Canceled in 2020 and postponed this year, the Yuma County Fair finally gets under way at noon Friday after a 19-month hiatus forced by the pandemic.
The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest is bringing back the carnival rides, food booths, live music, magician and hypnotist stage acts and other attractions that made the event an annual crowd-pleaser in its traditional dates in the spring.
But this time the schedule of activities has a couple of changes that Frances Garcia, marketing coordinator for the event, believes the public will appreciate.
The fall fest, theme of which is “County Fair with a Desert Flair,” will take place over nine days at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, as compared to the seven-day stretches of prior fairs of late March and early April.
And one of the most popular attractions, the demolition derby, will take place not once, as in years past, but twice.
Drivers from around Yuma and the region will ram their automobiles against one another, with the last vehicle still running emerging as the victor. The derbies are slated for Saturday and Wednesday, at 7 p.m. both days.
“We just wanted to offer something extra to the community because it is so popular,” Garcia said.
Chayce Beckham, a country singer-songwriter and winner of the 19th season of “American Idol,” will be the headliner musician, performing Friday beginning at 8:30 p.m. on the Main Stage of the fairgrounds.
Yuma-area music groups will also be featured, including the Gwynn Sisters and Wezzerton, each performing twice on Saturday, and Rate R, presenting two performances on Monday. For times of those performances, visit https://www.yumafair.com.
The livestock auctions traditionally held during the fair were hosted earlier this year as stand-alone events by the fairgrounds and are not part of the program for the fall fest.
But photography and fire arts exhibitions and competitions, also staples of the fair, will take place in the fall fest.
Roasted corn, corndogs, hamburgers, hotdogs, nachos and baked goods will be among the popular food items in past fairs that will be served up at the fall fest.
Many of the food vendors who served fairgoers in the past are returning. Some won’t because they made prior commitments to work the Arizona State Fair that is taking place simultaneously, Garcia said.
Carnival rides will be provided by Brown Amusements, a Mesa firm that has serve as ride concessionaire for past fairs.
Brown Amusements has spent that last several years incorporating new rides, some that will be making Yuma debut at the fall fest, said Danny Brown, who co-owns the company with his wife, Sherry. Among those will be the Water Plume and the Drone.
But fairgoers can also look forward to the return of perennial favorites such as the Zipper, Tilt-A-Whirl and the Haunted House, he added.
“We’ve got plenty of rides,” he said, adding that “we’ve changed up the midway, so we’ll see how it goes.”
People who have kept the tickets they bought for rides in the 2020 fair will be able to use them at the fall fest, Garcia said.
“Tickets they purchase in 2020 will be honored,” she said, “but they can’t be used for the 2022 fair” next spring.
Oct. 21 is Buddy Day, with couples or pairs of people riding the rides for the price of one.
The public can look forward to highs in the mid- to upper-80s with mostly sunny skies over the course of the nine-day event, according to the Accuweather forecast.
“The weather is just incredible, and people might enjoy the festival a little more because of the weather,” Garcia said.
The fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd St., will open its gates for the fall fest at noon Friday, Saturday and Oct. 22 and 23, and at 3 p.m. Monday through Oct. 21. The festival concludes at midnight each of the nine days.
Ticket prices are $6 for general admission, $4 for youth 6 to 12. Children 5 and under are admitted for free.
In early 2020, as COVID-19 cases surfaced, the fair board canceled that year’s fair as part of efforts throughout the area to contain the spread of the virus. With the future of the pandemic still uncertain in early this year, the board opted to push back the fair to this month.
In 2022 the fair will return to its normal spring dates. But depending on the public’s reception of the fall fest, the fair board may continue to stage a fall event that would offer different attractions rather than replicate the spring fair, Garcia said.
“We’re still going to have the March and April fair, but we are considering having the fall fest in the future. It’s definitely something were considering for not just this year.”