SUN STAFF WRITER
AND HOWARD FISCHER
The state’s jobless rate shrank by close to 45% last month.
At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey called the announcement of a 5.9% seasonally adjusted employment rate “a really good sign that people are getting back to work.’’
But there may be less there than meets the eye.
A good portion of the drop in the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate from 10.7% in July has nothing to do with a bunch of Arizonans suddenly finding work. It’s because some just gave up.
A lot of them, in fact.
The state Office of Economic Opportunity reports the labor force declined by more than 145,000. By contrast, the overall employment levels – the number of folks actually working – went up by just 32,109.
YUMA: JOBS, BUT NO APPLICANTS
Some job seekers in Yuma might have given up, but others don’t have the circumstances to return to work or they feel it’s not yet safe enough, said Patrick Goetz, interim operations director at Arizona@Works.
“There’s always a percentage of people who get frustrated and give up. The longer you’re unemployed, the harder it is to get reemployed,” Goetz said.
“I don’t necessarily think people have completely given up on work,” he added, noting that he believes some people simply can’t work due to the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With schools not being fully open, people have to provide some type of day care. People are struggling to juggle day care, work and school. Another issue is that a family member is positive or has COVID. They might have to stay at home to take care of that individual.”
Ironically, Goetz added, employers have openings but no one is applying. “There are a lot of jobs out there. A lot of the manufacturers are asking for people, and they’re not showing up at the door,” he said.
In Yuma County, the jobless rate reached 16.4% in August, less than last month’s near-quarter percentage, according to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity
In August, 3,615 job seekers went through the Arizona@Work career centers. The agency assisted with 100 job orders for employers and 124 job placements.
The agency is providing services to employers having trouble finding workers. In conversation with his counterparts across Arizona, he’s found that “it’s pretty unanimous that everyone is experiencing the same issues.”
“It’s not a permanent thing. It’s temporary due to the COVID. It’s not a Yuma problem, it’s a statewide and national problem at this point,” Goetz said.
Jobs are available, Goetz reiterated. “Today an employer told me they have very, very good positions and the response level is very light.”
On Thursday morning he had a scheduled conference call with the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services to talk about hiring staff for the new veterans home in Yuma, which is looking to fill 122 positions.
The agency is geared for an onslaught of job seekers. “We’re expecting a big rush,” Goetz said.
The end of the extra unemployment pay might nudge some people back to work. The federal unemployment stimulus pay of $600 a week and later $300 a week, on top of the state’s regular $240 weekly benefit, has dried up.
“At some point, when things clear up, people will want to get back, and we’re ready,” Goetz said.
He invites job seekers to access the Arizona@Work career centers, which provide help with job searches, resumes and other assistance with getting back to work.
Arizona@Work offices are located at the corner of 16th and Avenue C and in the new office inside the DES building at 1800 E. Palo Verde St., off Pacific Avenue. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 928-329-0990.
‘LARGEST DECLINE
ON RECORD’
Doug Walls, the agency’s director of research administration, said that the huge drop in the number of people working is unusual.
“On a monthly basis, it’s common to see the labor force fluctuate a couple of thousand or in the tens of thousands,’’ he said. Walls called that 145,000 drop “the largest decline on record ... back to 1990.’’
In fact, Walls said, the state’s labor force participation in August – the number of people working or looking for work as a percentage of the total adult population – dropped to just 58.5 percent. That’s the lowest rate on records going back to 1976.
Ducey dismissed all that as irrelevant, saying he doesn’t believe that having fewer people looking for jobs – or not – affects the unemployment rate.
“That’s not how those numbers work,’’ the governor said.
But the figure is a simple question of math.
Surveyors ask people if they’re working and, if not, are they looking. Those two figures combined create the labor force which, as of August, was 3,420,111.
Into that is divided the number of people who say they were looking for work. In August, that figure was 202,449 versus 380,231 in July.
So for August, the number looking number divided into the labor force level creates a 5.9% jobless rate.
By contrast, the labor force for July was 3,565,784 and the number looking for work was 380,231 – the 10.7% figure for that month.
So where did those people go?
“There are a lot of different reasons why an individual might exit the labor force,’’ Walls said. That can include not just retiring but loss of a job and waiting for it to return.
“We’re not able to dive into those and break those out at this time,’’ Walls said, with no current data on people who the federal government classify as “discouraged workers.’’
The governor conceded that could be a factor.
“It’s not unusual in an economy, especially when you have some of the challenges that we’ve had across the country, that people who are displaced get discouraged,’’ Ducey said. But he insisted that is not a function of a weak economy.
“They didn’t disappear,’’ he said.
“They haven’t yet re-engaged,’’ Ducey continued. “They need to know that there are positions available for them.’’
The state did gain jobs last month. And there were some particular signs of life in the retail sector, as Walls said people are out shopping again, particularly for durable goods, generally defined as items that last more than three years.
But other figures from Thursday’s report also suggest continued weakness in Arizona’s labor market despite that 5.9 percent jobless rate.
There was an overall gain of 79,200 jobs between July and August. But 44,600 of those were in state and local education – usually folks not on contract like bus drivers, cafeteria staff and custodians – with reemployment typical at this time of the year. And another 6,900 of the jobs gained were at private schools, largely postsecondary education institutions, also typical for August.
Factor those out, it puts the month-over-month job growth in the private sector at just 23,500. And it still leaves private sector employment in Arizona 94,700 less than the same time a year earlier.