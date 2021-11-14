SOMERTON – The Josefina Yepez Walk Against Cancer, suspended a year ago, is slated to resume Nov. 27, and organizers are inviting the public to sign up to take part in the fund-raising walk.
The nearly 7-mile walk will leave the Regional Center for Health complex in Somerton, 950 E. Main St., at 8 a.m. that day, proceed east along Highway 95 to the Cocopah Casino, then return.
Walkers pay $15 to take part, with proceeds going to families in the Yuma area to help them pay costs associated with care for loved ones fighting cancer.
The Josefina Yepez Foundation, organizer of the walk, suspended last year’s walk owing to the pandemic.
“Some people might say that cancer is old news with what is happening with COVID-19, but the needs continue,” said Joe Yepez, a former Somerton mayor and current member of the foundation. “We continue receiving a lot of support, and luckily we had funds left over from the walk and a benefit golf event we did (prior to the pandemic).”
Funds from the walk, other fund-raising events and donations allow the foundation to give out $300 to about 35 cancer patients to help cover such costs as transportation to medical appointments and household expenses not covered by medical insurance.
This will be the 15th year of the walk, which is named for Yepez’s mother, who passed away of cancer.
People wishing to take part in the walk can register on line at www.jycwalk.com or can do so in person the day of the event at 6 a.m. at the starting line.
The first 200 people to sign up will receive a commemorative t-shirt for the event.
Yepez said the foundation also continues to accept donations for its efforts to help cancer patients and their families.