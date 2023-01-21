SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council is weighing a proposal to appoint Juan Manuel Guerrero, justice of the peace for south Yuma County, to serve in the dual role of municipal judge in San Luis.
Under the proposal, Guerrero would receive a two-year contract to serve as city judge at a salary of $60,000 annually. He would succeed Nohemy Echavarria, whose resignation from the post took effect Jan. 11.
The council discussed the appointment in a recent executive session but took no action in open session. The issue could be placed on the agenda of a future council meeting.
Guerrero serves as justice of the peace in Precinct 2, which takes in San Luis and Somerton. He was first elected to the county office in 2015, then elected to successive terms.
Simultaneous service as a municipal judge and justice of peace is allowed by the Arizona Constitution and has precedence in Yuma County, where Manuel Figueroa once served as justice of the peace and as Somerton municipal judge at the same time.
Guerrero did not immediately respond to a request by Bajo El Sol for comment.