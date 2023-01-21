Juan Manuel Guerrero

Juan Manuel Guerrero

 Courtesy photo

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council is weighing a proposal to appoint Juan Manuel Guerrero, justice of the peace for south Yuma County, to serve in the dual role of municipal judge in San Luis.

Under the proposal, Guerrero would receive a two-year contract to serve as city judge at a salary of $60,000 annually. He would succeed Nohemy Echavarria, whose resignation from the post took effect Jan. 11.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you