Justice of the Peace Juan Manuel Guerrero has been re-assigned to non-judicial duties by the Arizona Supreme Court following his arrest April 4 on suspicion of drunken driving.
The order, issued by Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, took effect on Thursday and remains in place indefinitely.
“In light of the recent citation charging Justice of the Peace Juan Manuel Guerrero and, in the interest of justice and to maintain public confidence in the justice system, it is appropriate to re-assign the judge to non-judicial duties,” the order states.
The Supreme Court order makes presiding Yuma County Superior Court Judge David Haws responsible for assigning non-judicial duties to Guerrero and for overseeing day-to-day operations of the Precinct 2 justice court.
“The South County Justice Court will remain open for regular business operations,” Superior Court Administrator Kathleen M. Schaben said in a prepared statement. “Arrangements will be made for other Yuma County judicial officers to hear all matters.
“The court cannot speculate as to the outcome of the charges and will wait for the justice system to resolve this matter, as it would any other case. All public information regarding the case will be available accordingly.”
Guerrero has served since 2015 as justice of the peace in Precinct 2, which covers Somerton, Gadsden and San Luis, Ariz.
He was arrested early the morning of April 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, but had not been formally charged as of Friday.
Police said Guerrero showed signs of intoxication, and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center to give a court-ordered blood test after declining to submit to a breathalyzer test.
The blood test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.146 grams, equivalent to an 0.146% alcohol level, according to police. The state’s legal limit is 0.08 grams or 0.08%.
The test results and police report on the incident have been turned over to the Somerton city prosecutor.
Guerrero has referred comment on the case to his attorney, Michael Donovan, who did not respond to a call and e-mail from Bajo El Sol and Yuma Sun.
A spokesman for the Supreme Court did not respond to a call or e-mail for comment.