SOMERTON – Kids around Yuma County will get a chance to show off their artistic talents in the annual drawing contest offered for youngsters by the Mexican government.
And youths who want help honing their skills in preparation for the Este es mi Mexico contest can attend a workshop on Wednesday at the Somerton Library.
Mexico’s Foreign Ministry, through its Institute of Mexicans Abroad, offers the contest for 6- to 14-year-olds in cities around United States where it has consulates. Twelve drawings will be selected as winners to be included in a traveling exhibition.
Theme for this year’s contest is “The Biodiversity of Mexico.”
Contest rules can be found at the institute’s website, www.gob.mx/ime. Aug. 1 is the deadline for kids to enter their drawings.
Those from Yuma County who want to participate can learn more about the contest at Wednesday’s workshop at 1 p.m. at the Somerton Library, 240 E. Canal St.
Mily Verdugo, an artist from San Luis, Ariz., will also be hand on to help youngsters with the artistic techniques they want to use in their entries.
“I have always been in favor of promoting the arts among children and it pleases me to be able to help with this workshop,” Verdugo said. “Art and culture are very important in child development, and this contest promotes the interest of children in their origins.”
Space is limited for the workshop. Those wishing to attend can register can call the library at 928-627-2149 or by sending an email to imeyum@sre.gob.mx.