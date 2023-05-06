If he goes to class every day between now and his high school graduation this month, Carlos Manjarrez will have had perfect attendance.
Not just for this school, but always.
Starting with the first day of kindergarten, he attended Orange Grove Elementary School each day through the fifth grade. Moving on to Somerton Middle School, he was in class every day in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
Now, with less than a month to go before graduation, he’s yet to miss a day at Kofa High School, according to the Yuma Union High School District officials.
Even during the height of the pandemic, when all school campuses were closed, Manjarrez sat through all daily online lessons and completed all his assignments, thus was recorded as having perfect attendance.
Manjarrez credits his parents, Carlos and Juanita Manjarrez of Somerton, with impressing upon him the need to go to school every day as one of his responsibilities.
“(In elementary school) it was really my mom, because she would take me to school every day, but then when I got to middle school and high school, I knew that I had perfect attendance and (I decided) I might as well keep that streak going.”
Manjarrez says his friends have said to him, “Wow, how do you do it?” But really, he says, it’s easier than not to go every day to school.
“(Students need) to show up, because I know some people who don’t show up, like twice a week, and it becomes really hard for them to do the work they miss.”
Regular class attendance also instills a valuable lesson that will serve them later in life, Manjarrez says.
“In the future, when you have a job, you can’t just say, ‘I’m not going to show up.’ You have to be responsible.”
Said David King, an assistant principal at Kofa: “Carlos is a king among Kings (who) has accomplished what we know is a rare and special kind of commitment to his education through perfect attendance throughout his entire scholastic career. It is amazing what our students can accomplish when they make the connection between ‘showing up’ and garnering success, and Carlos is already showing that this simple, but rare, quality is an important ingredient in the recipe for college, career and community-readiness. I can’t wait to shake Carlos’ hand as he crosses the stage on May 26th as a graduate with perfect attendance and all of us at Kofa are excited to see what he does next.”
In 2016, when he finished fifth grade without missing a day at Orange Grove, Manjarrez was presented with a new bicycle as a reward for his achievement. Three years later, he was one of five students at Somerton Middle School to finish sixth through eight grades without an absence.
“To always be in school requires great character, and they have always found a way to be here,” then-Somerton Middle School Principal Jose Moreno said at the time. “What they have achieved is really great and it definitely needs to be recognized.”
COVID-19 arrived on the scene in the middle of his first year at Kofa, and that and other schools were forced to resort to online learning to teach students. Manjarrez said he didn’t like learning from home.
“You get distracted by something else in your room, in the living room or somewhere else in the house. Being in class is definitely better for me.”
He returned to on-campus classes in 2021. “I just wanted to get out (of the house). I was excited just to walk to class, to walk between classes.”
Manjarrez said his favorite subject has always been math and that his favorite recent class has been welding. This semester he has been taking statistics and reasoning as his first class in the morning, followed by a Spanish class, English and guitar.
“I really enjoy (guitar). It could be a possibility that I use it in the future. You never know.”
He plans to enroll at Arizona Western College in the fall, majoring in business. His goal is to have his own business and be his own boss.
“Anything is possible with God, and whatever you want to do in life, you can do it. You just have to put God first and you’ll get there. I want to thank my parents for teaching me the way of life and to be responsible, and teaching me about God and church. I’m very thankful for that.”