Kudos to Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, who last week joined Trump in praising Gov. Doug Ducey for steps taken in Arizona to slow the spread of COVID-19 following a surge in cases in June.
If you saw the TV coverage of the event at the White House, you saw that Birx had on a mask. Maybe in that particular setting – with just Ducey and Trump in close proximity – she didn’t need to wear it.
But if nothing else, she was reinforcing the message that we all have to take precautions on our own, that we can’t depend all on government or anyone else to save us from the plague.
I don’t know why the requirement to wear masks seems to have offended people’s sense of independence, rugged individualism or whatever you want to call it.
I would think our willingness to put on a mask is a symbol of our determination to look out for ourselves, to take matters into our own hands.