SAN LUIS, Ariz. – No such cases have surfaced here so far, but the San Luis Police Department, the Yuma Police Department and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are warning the public about a trend among drug abusers elsewhere in the nation to use fentanyl or other drugs mixed with an animal tranquilizer.

Combined with other drugs, xylazine can prolong the high, but also increases the danger of overdose deaths and causes skin ulcers and abscesses that eventually may lead to the need for amputations, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration and American Association of Family Physicians.

