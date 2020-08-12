Local leaders are encouraging businesses to participate in the Employees Count Census Challenge on Monday to promote participation in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Regional mayors and the chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors have partnered with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce in asking all businesses to allocate 10-15 minutes of time for staff to fill out the census at any point during the work day.
The officials, in a joint letter dated Aug. 10, explained the importance of an accurate count, noting that it’s tied to the allocation of federal and state funding, which is based on the cities’ and county’s population and demographics.
“It is beneficial to our economy, education system, roadways, quality of life and more. The data is also used to determine how many representatives Arizona has in the U.S. House of Representatives,” the letter says.
The leaders noted that at the time of the writing of the letter, slightly more than 44% of the Yuma County community had completed the 2020 U.S. Census.
“We look forward to your support so that together we continue doing all we can to have a strong economy throughout Yuma County and ensure that everyone counts, the letter stated.
It was signed by Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya, Wellton Mayor Cecilia McCollough, San Luis Mayor Gerardo “Jerry” Sanchez and Tony Reyes, chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
The leaders also invited businesses to share content to their social media on Monday, capturing how they encouraged census participation, as a way to collectively push the theme of “Everyone Counts” to all audiences.
The chamber can provide businesses with census marketing items to their workplace prior to Monday “to get into the spirit of things.” If interested, contact John Courtis, the chamber’s executive director, at john@yumachamber.org.
In late July, Nicholls challenged fellow mayors and the county supervisors to a contest designed to encourage residents to complete the census. During the month of August, the changing percentage will be tracked every week for each community to see which one can up their census count the most as “part of a greater effort to help boost census completion in our area,” Nicholls said.
“At the end of the month whoever has the highest percent change will be the winner of bragging rights for this census challenge,” Nicholls added.
According to results posted on Aug. 7, Somerton pulled ahead by a 2.20% increase the first week, followed by San Luis with .50%. Yuma and Yuma County tied with .30%, and Wellton lagged with .10%.
Overall, 52% of Yuma residents have filled out the census, with Somerton residents at 31.3%, San Luis residents at 36.3% and Wellton residents at 33.7%.
To fill out the census, go to www.my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.