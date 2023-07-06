A left-turn lane on 32nd Street near Avenue B will be closed beginning Monday morning, the Yuma County Water Users Association says.
The left-turn lane for east-bound traffic is located just east of the intersection and is used by cars traveling to the Chevron station.
It will be closed beginning at sunrise Monday to allow the the Yuma County Water Users Association to perform repair work on an underground canal in the area.
East-bound traffic can access the Chevron station using a separate left-hand turn lane for the nearby Jack in the Box restaurant, the water users association said.
The closure is expected to remain in effect during daylight hours through Thursday.