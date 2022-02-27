SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Wednesday will kick off a month of public events in south Yuma County in observance of life of the late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez.
Chavez, born March 31, 1927, in Yuma, was co-founder and leader of the United Farm Workers Union. He passed away in April 1993 during a visit to San Luis, Ariz. The monthlong observance is organized by the city of San Luis, Ariz., and Somos, a group whose members are devoted to preserving the legacy of the farm labor leader.
Commemorative events lead off Wednesday at 9 a.m. in front of Somerton City Hall, where city officials will place a floral arrangement in honor of Chavez.
Then at 11 a.m. the same day, the UFW’s flag will be raised in a ceremony in San Luis, Ariz., at the city’s Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St. Mariachi and folkloric dance groups made up of students in the Gadsden Elementary School District will perform as part of the ceremony.
“It gives us so much pleasure to celebrate the legacy of Cesar Chavez,” said Maria Robles, head of Somos. “The pandemic still won’t allow us to have big events like we would like, but we are very happy that this year the flag will be raised at cultural center, where it can be seen by all the community. It’s a much-deserved recognition of Cesar Chavez.
Organizers of the monthlong observance also are planning a Night of Art event on March 10 and a film event Feb. 30. Those events are slated to take place at 6 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, with further details to be announced as they become available.
The observance will conclude at 11 a.m. March 31 with a Mass and march, with further details to come.
For more information, call San Luis City Hall at 928-341-8535 or call 928-285-3193.