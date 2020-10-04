The Legislative Affairs Committee of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will present the Arizona Legislators Candidate Forum at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The forum will be streamed live on the chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages and YouTube Channel.
The forum will feature Arizona Senate and House incumbents and challengers in Legislative Districts 4 and 13. Kimberly Kahl, chamber executive director, will host the forum, and Roxanne Molenar, editor of the Yuma Sun, will moderate it.
Nine candidates have confirmed that they will participate on the panel. The series of questions posed to the group will come from event sponsors and the chamber’s Board of Directors.
The LD4 Senate candidates are Republican Travis Angry and incumbent Lisa Otondo, a Democrat. The LD4 House candidates are incumbents Charlene Fernandez and Dr. Geraldine Peten, both Democrats, and Joel John, a Republican. The LD13 Senate candidate is incumbent Sine Kerr, a Republican running unopposed.
The LD13 House candidates are incumbents Tim Dunn and Joanne Osborne, both Republicans, and Mariana Sandoval, a Democrat.
For more information, visit the chamber’s Facebook page or send an email to info@yumachamber.org