Last week, Yuma Union High School District announced it would not be allowing spectators into high school games during the fall. Then on Thursday, in response to what were no doubt a lot of protests from parents and the public, the district agreed to a compromise, saying it would let in a limited number of fans.
Given concerns about the possibility of a new surge of COVID-19, I thought the district’s original plan was justified. Under the circumstances, all of us have had to refrain from doing things we used to take for granted.
Then again, I don’t have kids playing high school sports. It’s understandable parents, siblings, relatives and friends of athletes want to cheer them on. Also, athletes don’t want to play to empty stands. They want to experience the thrill of having crowds cheer their best plays.
YUHSD says it will allow each athlete to choose two spectators to watch him or her. I think that’s more than fair, in light of some of the other concessions people have had to make to the virus.
Play ball. Let the games begin.
And, please, everyone wear a mask.