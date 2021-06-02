Patrons can now stay longer at Yuma County’s libraries.
Effective immediately, pre-pandemic business hours have resumed at library branches in Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Ariz., the Foothills, Wellton, Roll and Dateland.
The Yuma County Library District also has lifted the limit on the time it allowed patrons to stay per visit.
With COVID-19 vaccines having become widely available and coronavirus cases falling dramatically, the library district determined it could safely discontinue restrictions that had been in place for months.
The district also is resuming most other services suspended in the pandemic, including reserving library meeting and study rooms for public use, and the InterLibrary Loan program which allows patrons who can’t find books locally to borrow them from out-of-district libraries.
And, says Sarah Wisdom, the district’s community relations manager, the branches beginning in July will again host educational and cultural programs presented in person by library staff or guest speakers and lecturers.
Among the popular programs slated to return is Story Time, which brought toddlers and their parents together at the libraries to listen to tales and fables read by the branch employees. During the pandemic, the program was presented on the district’s Youtube channel.
“We are happy to welcome back patrons to the library to enjoy the services and resources available,” said Lisa Mendez, the district director.
The changes come on the heels of county Supervisor Chairman Tony Reyes’ decision to end the requirement for employees and the public to wear masks at county buildings, including the libraries.
The district’s libraries closed their doors in the spring of 2020 as COVID-19 appeared, then surged in the county. The libraries began allowing patrons to check out books at curbside outside the branches in lieu of entering the buildings.
“We are going to continue offering the curbside pickup” even now, Wisdom said. “It’s not going to go away. People have really appreciated the service.”
The libraries reopened in the fall under restrictions, including limits on the hours of operation, on the number of patrons who could be in the library at one time and on on the amount of time visitor could stay.
Before this week, patrons were allowed in the libraries one hour each per visit, and branches closed each afternoon at 5. Now that the libraries have returned to pre-pandemic schedules, patrons can stay as long as they like during the restored hours, which are as follows:
• Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Heritage Library, 350 3rd Ave.: Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Dateland Library, 1300 S, Avenue 64E: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road: Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Roll Library, 5151 S. Avenue 39E: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave.: Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Somerton Library, 240 Canal St.: Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave.: Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wisdom foresees the resumption of pre-pandemic hours being most welcome to patrons. In a survey done last month, the district asked residents what improvement they wanted to see at the libraries, she said, and the most frequent response was keeping them open longer.
On a related subject, Wisdom said patrons who check out books and other materials that became overdue during the pandemic can return them without being charged a fine for lateness.