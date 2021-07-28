Yuma County’s libraries are again hosting in-person programs as the last step in bringing back full services suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the popular programs slated to resume at the various library branches in the months ahead are Storytime and Lego clubs for children, book clubs at the Yuma Main and Foothills libraries, the Stargazing Club at the Foothills Library, counseling sessions offered by Arizona Western College’s Small Business Development Center, English and Spanish instruction, and citizenship classes.
The free programs came to a halt in early 2020 when the county Library District shuttered all of its branches as cases of the coronavirus appeared in the area. Even after the libraries reopened in October under limited hours and other restrictions, the district continued to present a smaller number of programs on its social media platforms only, as part of ongoing efforts to promote social distancing.
But Sarah Wisdom, community relations manager for the district, numerous patrons have asked when the branches would again host a full lineup of programming of the kind routinely offered in pre-pandemic years.
“There has definitely been a demand ... especially for Storytime. People have asked when it’s coming back. It was definitely a priority to bring that back, as soon as it was safe to do so.”
The return of the programs comes as the Delta variant causes a new surge in coronavirus cases nationwide. Yuma County has also seen an increase in local cases in recent weeks, though not nearly at the levels recorded in the months prior to vaccines becoming available.
Given the continuing threat of COVID-19, the libraries may have to limit crowd sizes for programs, depending on the number of people who turn out, Wisdom said. In that case, attendance would be restricted to those who arrived soonest.
Apart from individual rooms where the programs take place, no capacity limits are in place elsewhere in the libraries.
“Masks are not mandatory,” Wisdom said. “Whatever makes you comfortable. You’re welcome to wear one, you’re welcome not to wear one. It’s entirely your decision.”
This month the libraries restarted a limited number of in-person programs, with plans to add more to their calendars in August and the following months.
Before the pandemic interrupted it, the district made use of its staff as well as guest speakers with expertise in various fields to present programs covering a wide range of topics for patrons of all ages – from anime to astronomy, crafts for kids to computer basics, family finances to fiction writing, job hunting tips to genealogical searches, travel to tax tips.
As it brings back the programs, says Wisdom, the district is doing an evaluation to determine which ones should be retained, based on popularity, and what new ones could be added to the lineup. The libraries welcome ideas from the public for programs.
“We have always looked for suggestions,” she said. “We love suggestions.”
Patrons can find out about upcoming programs by visiting the district’s website, yumalibrary.org, and clicking on the events tab.
The district has two branches in Yuma – Yuma Main and the Heritage libraries – plus one each in the Foothills, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, Roll and Dateland.
Besides prompting closures of the branches through most of 2020, the pandemic put a damper on plans for a large celebration of the library system’s centennial in February, with the milestone being marked virtually.
In June, pre-pandemic hours of operation resumed at the branches. Also at that time the district lifted previously imposed limits on time patrons could spend in the branches.
Even then, district officials were looking ahead to July, when they could begin restoring the in-person programs.