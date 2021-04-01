BAJO EL SOL EDITOR
UV is fighting off COVID at the libraries.
The Yuma County Library District is using ultraviolet rays to sanitize all areas inside the county’s libraries that are routinely frequented by the public and library employees.
Funding from the Yuma County Library Foundation and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona enabled the district to acquire seven Puro Sentry M2 Sentry Mobile UV Disinfecting Units for use at its branches to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The first two units, each of which cost $10,000, were put in use last summer at the Yuma Main Library, the largest branch in the district. In the following months, one unit each was assigned to the Heritage Library in Yuma and branches in the Foothills, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton.
Jerry Stuart, chairman of the library foundation’s finance committee, said the foundation considered the UV units essential to ensuring the safety for patrons who depend on the branches for internet and other digital services.
“In rural areas throughout Yuma County, the library is one of the places where community members can have access to free computers, internet and other resources not readily available elsewhere,” he said. “Library closures during the pandemic have widened the digital divide, exacerbating may pre-existing challenges to these communities.”
Each unit has wheels allowing it to be pushed by employees to different sections of a library after regular hours. It is turned on for a prescribed period in each place, emitting UV rays that, according to the manufacturer, kill virtually all pathogens, depending on the run time and the distance between the machine and the area to be sanitized.
Among the high-traffic areas exposed to the rays are circulation departments, where books are returned by patrons, and meeting rooms, bathrooms and aisles between bookshelves, says Lisa Mendez, the library district’s director.
“Library staff researched various sanitization options that are highly effective and will not damage library materials,” she said. “They learned that ultraviolet disinfection devices have been proven to be the most effective sanitization tools in places such as libraries, schools, hospitals and other community gathering areas.”
One advantage of the UV units, she said, is that unlike spray disinfectants, they can disinfect book covers and other library materials without damaging them.
The ultraviolet rays can also sanitize places that are hard to reach by custodians cleaning by hand – in turn limiting the workers’ exposure to any areas of possible contagion.
Even after the pandemic is over, Mendez added, the units will continue to be used to help protect the public.
“(UV kills) any virus, really,” she said. “We got them to help combat the pandemic, but they also can be used in the future for any virus, and to help keep (a library) a cleaner, safer place” in general.
The Yuma Library Foundation gave $70,000 for the units from its endowment fund, which pays for library needs not covered by taxpayer dollars.
The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, a Tucson-based non-profit organization, provided a $5,000 matching grant to pay for half the cost of one of the machines.
In the more than two decades it has existed, the library foundation has raised more than $514,000 for library equipment and materials. Stuart says it is accepting donations from individuals and organization to replenish the money in the endowment fund that went for the disinfecting units.
Those seeking more information about contributing to the foundation can contact Lenore Loroña Stuart, the foundation’s chair, at yumalibraryfoundation.org.
While the libraries employ the disinfecting units after hours, they continue to enforce measures to keep out the coronavirus off the premises. As at all county offices, employees and the public continue to be required to wear face masks while inside any of the branches, Mendez said.
And for now, patron will continue to be limited to 30 minutes per visit.