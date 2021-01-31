Yuma County libraries are kicking off a virtual celebration of their centennial.
Monday marks the launch of a webpage that traces the 100-year history, starting with the opening of Yuma first public library and continuing on to the formation of today’s Yuma County Library District.
On Tuesday, Jim Patrick, the district’s special services librarian, will appear on the district’s Facebook page in a video about the opening of the Yuma Carnegie Library and its early years. That library opened its doors on Feb. 24, 1921.
Sarah Wisdom, the district’s community relations manager, says the Facebook page will be refreshed weekly with new programs about the history of the county’s library system.
Located at the site of the current Heritage Library on 3rd Avenue in Yuma, it was financed with a $10,000 grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation. Later renamed the Yuma City County Library, it was remodeled and enlarged over the course of following decades.
In the 1980s, the county board of supervisors formed the countywide library district, within which a property tax was levied to pay for library operations not only in Yuma but in the outlying communities.
Today the district comprises the Yuma Main and Heritage libraries, plus library branches in Somerton, San Luis, Foothills Wellton, Roll and Dateland.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the district to cancel public events previously planned to celebrate the centennial.
The centennial webpage, a link to the library district’s website, can be found at https://yumalibrary.org/100years.