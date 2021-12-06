Among the archives of World War II films are the newsreels of American soldiers greeted by skeletal figures of Jewish prisoners as they liberated the concentration camps in their advance into Germany in 1945.
The footage shocked and horrified those on the American home front, but should the Holocaust have been a revelation? How long did we know about? And what could we have done about it within the larger context of our fight against the Nazis and the tyranny of Imperial Japan?
Those questions will be raised in “Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition slated to be at the Yuma Main Library, 2951 21st Drive. through Jan. 14.
The Yuma library was one of 50 around selected from around the nation to host the exhibit assembled by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
Consisting of photographs, articles and cartoons and posters from the era, documents and digital media contained within panels erected on the ground floor of the library, the exhibit looks at how the Depression, isolationism, xenophobia, racism and antisemitism influenced the response to Nazism and the persecution of the Jews.
And it could challenge the beliefs and assumptions of Yuma-area residents who grew up being taught America didn’t find out about the Holocaust before the concentration camps were liberated.
Brenda Cervantes, grants coordinator for the Yuma County Library District, says the library’s purpose in housing the exhibit is not to make a statement about whether the United States could have done more to prevent the Holocaust before and during the war that brought an end to the genocide.
“It’s more self-reflection and critical thinking about what shaped the attitudes back them (compared) to what’s going on today,” said Cervantes, who has been working out the details to bring the exhibit to Yuma. “It’s just to give people that information to think for themselves.
“Our main focus is not to prove anyone right or wrong; it’s just to provide information so that people can make their own conclusions.”
Among the library patrons Cervantes hopes the exhibit will attract are elementary, high school and college students who, while born long after the Holocaust, may be able to see parallels with events in the world today.
Cervantes said the the library district originally applied in 2019 to host the exhibit but that the pandemic put a hold on its application.
“We are so proud to be selected from a pool of more than 250 applicants to host this important and powerful exhibition,” said Lisa Mendez, director of the library district. “We encourage community members to come explore it, and we’re excited to be partnering with our local schools to host field trips as well.”
While the exhibit is slated to be up beginning Dec. 1, the library will formally kick it off with a grand opening celebration on Dec. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.
The exhibit can be seen during the library’s regular hours Monday through Saturday. No admission will be charged.
“We really want people to just walk around and take everything in,” she said, adding the library can arrange Spanish-language tours of the exhibit or provide self-guided tour books in Spanish for those who require it.
For more information about the exhibition, visit ushmm.org/americans-ala.