SAN LUIS, Ariz. – This city could be the site of a dispensary for recreational marijuana in Yuma County.
Yuma County Dispensary LLC, registered to operate in San Luis, was one of 13 recipients of licenses granted recently by the Arizona Department of Health Services to operate dispensaries.
According to information provided by the state agency, the corporation has been licensed to to operate in a building at 798 N. Archibald St., in the city’s downtown area located next to the border.
Representatives of Yuma County Dispensary LLC did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
The issuance of the licenses comes after Arizona voters by a 60% margin in November approved Proposition 207, a ballot measure seeking approval of use of recreational marijuana and sale of pot for recreational use by businesses licensed by the state to do so.
Jose Guzman, planning and zoning director for San Luis, said the Yuma County Dispensary still must obtain from the city a conditional use permit and a permit to remodel the building for the dispensary. The operation is also subject to a public comment period, he added.
“For it being this type of business, those living with 300 feet of it must be notified so that they can give their comments.”
The public also will have the chance to comment on the dispensary when the city planning and zoning commission meets to decide whether to recommend that the city council approve the conditional use permit.
Guzman said the city previously issued a permit to operate the same Archibald Street address as a dispensary for medicinal marijuana. The permit, however, expired before the dispensary was established.
Arizona voters approved the use of pot for medicinal purposes in 2010.
Apart from the conditional use and remodeling permits, the dispensary will need to secure a business license from the city.