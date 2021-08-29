SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Ramon Armando Leon has had occasion to see much of Mexico’s natural beauty in his visits throughout the country. But wherever he goes, he says, his travels renew his appreciation for the attractions of San Luis Rio Colorado and surrounding areas.
The photographer has sought to capture the diversity of images of the region in “San Luis a traves de mi lente” (“San Luis Through My Lens”), an exhibit of his work currently on display in the Mexican border city’s Hector Chavez Fontes Cultural Center.
Leon, who has worked as a photojournalist and is official photographer for the city, has contributed about 30 photos taken from 2018 to the present for the exhibit arranged by the city’s Tourism Promotion and Development Department. His subjects range from the budding sport of offroading in San Luis Rio Colorado, to celebrations, to landmarks, to daily slices of life.
“I have made it my goal to show all of Mexico, those who live elsewhere, that San Luis Rio Colorado is not just a town in the middle of the desert, to (show them) that we really have many natural attractions, contrasts in the ecosystems and a variety of unique landscapes in the region.”
The exhibit includes “La niña y el papá,” a photo taken during a Mexican independence day celebration that went viral, ending up on websites around Mexico.
“I had the luck of capturing a father who ws supporting his little daughter on his shoulders, while they watched the fireworks,” Leon said.
Another widely shared photo in the exhibition is that of a man working with a horse in a corral, taken in August of 2020.
“It looks like it’s at a ranch in the San Luis Valley, but in reality it’s inside the urban area,” he said, adding the vivid colors of the setting sun in background inspired him to take the photograph.
“I have had the fortune of traveling through almost all of Mexico, but I have come to see that San Luis has its own beauty and its own attractions to show off,” he said.
Leon’s photos can be seen by visitors to the cultural center, located at Avenida Madero and Calle 29, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through this month.