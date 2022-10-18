Put away your wallets and your pocketbooks and climb aboard. Train rides this Saturday and Sunday are on the Yuma Territory Live Steamers.
For the second time this month, the Live Steamers are giving free rides to thank the community for its support, financial and otherwise, to the nonprofit railroad club in setting up the Yuma Crossing Railroad in Riverside Park.
The Live Steamers will give 15-minute rides on the one-eighth scale train from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the last ride departing each day at 2:45 p.m.
The rides leave the train station in Riverside Park, go across a 40-foot bridge, make a turn, go through a tunnel, pass under the same bridge it just crossed and make their way back to the station.
All that track, the locomotive and train cars themselves, the bridge, tunnel and other features along the route were put in place with the help of the community, says Chuck Finnila, special projects coordinator for the Yuma Territory Live Steamers.
“Thanks to the Yuma community and about 50 businesses and organizations and to the tens of thousands of volunteer hours, we’ve created a half-million-dollar railroad in six years,” he said.
The Live Steamers previously gave free rides to the public Oct. 8 and 9.
With temperatures now coming down, the railroad is resuming its fall through spring season, with rides given through the park the second and fourth weekends of the month, November through May. The nonprofit organization will charge tickets prices of $3 per person for those rides to cover its cost of insurance.
Each ride takes passengers on a 1-1/2-mile trip through the park, but the Live Steamers are looking at extending the railroad’s 7-1/2-inch gauge tracks one mile to the east and two miles to the west, Finnila said.
The eastward extension would take the tracks into the East Wetlands, over a canal spanned by a replica of the McPhaul Bridge and on to a point below the proposed site of a park overlooking the wetlands and Colorado River. To the west, the extension would take the train along the river to the Gateway Park and on to Joe Henry Park.
When the organization will be able to complete those extensions is uncertain, Finnila said.
“There’s a lot of permitting and a lot that has to be done.” But, he added, “Once we’re a known quantity, we think these permits will be easier to get.”
The Yuma Territory Live Steamers continues to accept donations from the public. For more information about the club or its rides, call Finnila at 928-247-7190.