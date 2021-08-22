After a yearlong break from live performances because of the pandemic, Los Chicos del 512 is paying tribute to the late Tex-Mex music star Selena in concerts slated through April in Arizona and nine other states.
“We are very happy to return to touring,” said Ricardo Madrid, director and keyboard player for the tribute band made up of musicians from San Luis, Ariz., and Somerton. “For a year events were limited, but (Selena) is not going to go out of style.”
Selena Quintanilla, referred to as the “Queen of Tejano music,” was celebrated as one of the most influential Mexican-American musical artists in the late 20th century, as lead vocalist of the band Selena y Los Dinos. The subject of the film “Selena,” starring Jennifer Lopez, the vocalist was murdered in March 1995 by the president of one her fan clubs in Texas.
The tribute band takes its name from one of Quintanilla’s songs, “El Chico del Apartamento 512” (“The Guy in Apartament 512”).
Lead vocalist for the tribute band who will interpret Quintanilla during the tour will be Keyla Martinez, a San Luis resident who joined the group last fall after auditioning.
“It gives me so much pleasure to do this tribute,” Martinez said. “There are no words to describe this experience.”
Martinez, an academic counselor for the Gadsden Elementary School District, said she has been challenged in emulating Selena, who not only was famed for her music but for the fashion line she marketed. To prepare for the performances, Martinez has been studying Selena’s dance steps on stage and adopting her hair and dress styles.
“There is no one like her. She was unique. I am passionate about trying to reflect a little of what she brought to the stage,” Martinez said.
The band, whose members include music teachers in area schools, also consists of drummer Mario Hernandez, Martin Peralta on guitar. Jesus Cordova on bass, Reynaldo Rodriguez on cymbals and percussionists Jaime Arce and Alexander Yanez.
The group has previously performed not only in venues around the United States but also in Mexico and Japan.
Besides performances in the Phoenix area, Los Chicos del 512 are slated to perform in Texas, New Mexico, California, Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin, Nueva York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island over the next eight months.
“It’s going to be great to travel together to different places and get to know them,” Madrid said. “This is the first tour that we will do completely on the road, and having a truck will allow us to travel with our instruments and equipment and not have to rent them wherever we go.”
In preparation for its tour, the band had two informal performances this year, one at a restaurant in San Luis and another in a private occasion, he said.
Perhaps the group’s most important stop will come Sept. 18 in Hidalgo, Texas, where, said Mardi, the group will be asked to recreate the concert staged there by Selena and Los Dinos shortly before the singer’s murder.
The group will don the same style of dress and will arrive on stage in a horse-drawn carriage, as did Selena y Los Dinos did when they performed for more than 67,000 fans in the concert on Feb. 26, 1995. Los Chicos del 512 will perform the same songs as well.