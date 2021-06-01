Thanks to the practice of genealogy and family stories passed down through the generations, many of us know where and how our hereditary lines passed through time to the moments of our own births.
For others, the twists and turns of the family tree are a bit of a mystery.
Jean Dunstan already knew her mother had been given up for adoption by her own mother, who had immigrated from Italy in the early 1900s. She knew that her grandmother’s inability to support a baby on her own prompted such a decision.
But those details, related to Dunstan by her mother before the latter’s death at an early age, begged more questions about her grandmother’s life.
Dunstan recently got answers when her stepbrother sent her her mother’s personal papers. The papers, which included photos and correspondence from the grandmother’s attorney, documented a story that could be as poignant and captivating as any of the immigrants who have arrived in this country is the decades since.
Bound in an arranged marriage at 15, her grandmother, Frances Dunio, traveled with her husband and 16-month-old son across the Atlantic in the hold of a ship packed with many more immigrants.
“They had 5,000 people on those ships,” said Dunstan. “Amazing. And of course the people were at the bottom as steerage.” Water was in short supply, so was food.
They arrived at Ellis Island. But in the months that followed, her husband was abusive and ultimately abandoned Dunio, who was pregnant with Dunstan’s mother. Having given up her daughter for adoption, Dunio made a life for herself as a seamstress in New York, remarried, became a citizen and ultimately became reacquainted with daughter and granddaughter.
“It think it’s amazing she made the trip, I think it was amazing she survived, and it’s amazing she made a life.”
About three years ago, Dunstan, a retired Yuma real estate agent, penned “The Lost Child, a novel based on her mother’s experiences as an adoptee, which she offered on Amazon and Kindle. She has since written a follow-up, “The Immigrant Bride,” this one an exploration of the hardships of immigrant life in the early 20th Century.
In the meantime, Dunstan has learned more about her own roots. “I know who I am and I know why things happen the way they do in my lifetime.”
Dunstan’s mother, Louise Nicosia, learned about her own mother in the 1940s while trying to track down a birth certificate she needed to get a job in the defense industry. The attorney for Dunio wrote back to Nicosia with some details:
“Your mother was married at the age of 15 in Italy, and arrived in this country at the age of 17 together with her son, then 16months old, I believe,” attorney Louis I. Kravitz wrote. “Due to the ungovernable temper of your father, and his severe beatings of your mother, your mother was compelled to leave him, as she claimed he threatened to kill her. After separating from him shortly upon her arrival to this country, she found herself pregnant with you.”
Nicosia was left with a Catholic orphanage in New York City and later send on one of what later became known as the “orphan trains” to a foster family at a Minnesota farm, from which she ran away.
Dunstan had a vague knowledge of these details growing up. She was 16 and living with her mother in the San Diego area when Nicosia died suddenly at 39.
Dunstan would go on to settle in Yuma with her husband, a Marine pilot, have a family of her own and build a career in real estate. One day recently she would get a call from the son of her stepfather.
“He called me and said, ‘Dad died and now we’re going through all his stuff.’ He said, we found a box stored in the garage and it had your mother’s papers in there.”
Among the papers was the letter from the attorney to Dunstan’s mother.
“I had always wondered what really happened,” she said. “The major thing was the letter from the attorney that said my grandmother was given in marriage. That letter right there was the verification why my mother was given up in adoption.
“I cannot imagine being given away in marriage at 14 or 15 years of age, and being told that you’ll be going away within days.”
Still, she added, “I couldn’t begin to tell you how grateful I was when the box came, because that box held the answers to two generations.”