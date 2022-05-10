Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station rescued a group of migrants on Thursday who were lost and dehydrated in the desert south of Dateland.
The migrants, who had become separated from a larger group they had been traveling with, called 911 and lit a brush fire to indicate their location.
Agents assigned to the Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team and a helicopter from the Yuma Air Branch responded to the location.
Once in the area, agents located three migrants who were in need of rescue.
BORSTAR agents, who are also trained paramedics, conducted medical evaluations on the migrants and administered intravenous fluids.
After it was determined the migrants were in good health, they were then transported to the Yuma station for processing.
Agents also extinguished the fire using water and dirt before departing.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.