SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Louie Galaviz, San Luis parks and recreation director for the past five years, will serve as acting city administrator here while the city seeks candidates to fill the post permanently.
In a special session Thursday, the San Luis City Council voted unanimously to appoint Galaviz to fill a vacancy created last month when the council voted to place City Adminitrator Tadeo A. De La Hoya on administrative leaving pending approval of a severance agreement with him.
“The expectation is to move forward, work with the council, work with the mayor and with city departments to continue with city projects,” Galaviz said in an interview. “(The council) proposed (the interim appointment) to me, and I said I was willing to do it, but it’s going to be for about three months and then I return to my job (as parks director).
Galaviz served seven years as parks and recreation director in Somerton before assuming the same post in San Luis. Previously he was director of the Boys and Girls Club in Yuma.
The council will approve a final contract with Galaviz that specifies he will return to his earlier post once a new administrator is hired.
Also Thursday, the council voted 4-3 to approve final separation agreement with De La Hoya worth $132,030, including continued payment of seven months’ salary, in the amount of $115,540, plus continued benefits for that period.
Vice Mayor Africa Luna-Carrasco and council members Luis Cabrera, Jose Ponce and Gloria Torres voted for the agreement. Dissenting were Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and Councilmen Matias Rosales and Mario Buchanan Jr., all of whom had opposed removing De La Hoya from his post.
The severance agreement had been the subject of negotiation between De La Hoya and city for three weeks, following the council’s previous 4-3 vote to place the administrator on leave.
Of the four council members, only Cabrera offered a reason publicly for replacing De La Hoya, saying the city needed a change in administration at a time of rapid growth.
A longtime city employee, De La Hoya had risen through the ranks to become acting administrator in 2015. A year later he was named to the post permanently.
“What can we do,” Sanchez said in an interview, referring to De La Hoya’s removal. “What was done is not logical, but they are four votes, and they decided to make that decision. It was rash, but they had the right, they are the majority. I just want to thank Tadeo for those 22 years working for the city.”
Snachez said the decision will be costly for the city, not only because it had to give a severance package to De La Hoya, but also because the city will have to hire a recruiting firm to help find a new administrator who, the mayor predicted, will demand a higher salary to come to San Luis.
In the meantime, said Ponce, Galaviz will fill in capably as acting administrator. “I consider Louie to be a good person, who knows the city and its government, and who is well prepared.”
Ponce sought in an interview to dispel rumors that the four council members who voted to oust De La Hoya had someone in mind to replace him.
“There are people who are saying that this is going to end up as favoritism, but that’s not true. For my part, I want the position to be opened up, that it be fair for all (prospective candidates). At the end of the day we want it to benefit all of the community.”
Angelica Roldan, the city’s assistant parks and recreation director, will serve as head of the parks department until Galaviz returns to the post.