LOUIE GALAVIZ, the acting city administrator in San Luis, Ariz., will return to Somerton as the new city administrator.

SOMERTON – Louie Galaviz, the city’s former parks and recreation director, is coming back to Somerton to be its city administrator.

The Somerton City Council recently approved a contract with Galaviz, currently acting city administrator in San Luis, Ariz., to fill the Somerton post, succeeding Jerry Cabrera, who retired in August.

