SOMERTON – Louie Galaviz, the city’s former parks and recreation director, is coming back to Somerton to be its city administrator.
The Somerton City Council recently approved a contract with Galaviz, currently acting city administrator in San Luis, Ariz., to fill the Somerton post, succeeding Jerry Cabrera, who retired in August.
Galaviz served as Somerton’s parks and recreation director before leaving six years ago to assume a similar post with San Luis. Nearly a year ago, he was named acting administrator in San Luis following the firing of City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya.
“My plan was always to return to Somerton in the future but I didn’t know when. I thank the city of San Luis for giving me the opportunity to grow and learn many things that are going to help me in what I will be doing here as city administrator.”
Galaviz, whose contract takes effect Oct. 31, will be paid $125,000 annually.
Galaviz, who holds an associate’s degree in business from Arizona Western College, was an employee of the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department and director of the Boys and Girls Club in Yuma before joining Somerton as its parks director.
Among his immediate tasks in Somerton will be working with city staff to fill four key positions in municipal government that are now vacant – chief of the Somerton-Cocopah Fire Department, director of public works, parks and recreation director and finance director.
“My hope is we are going to find people who are going to stay, who, as I do, consider Somerton home, and who believe they have a future here.”
Galaviz said he wants to see the city set up a system for training second-in-charge in city departments to be able to assume leadership in the event department heads leave their posts.
Serving up to now as Somerton’s acting administrator has been Carmen Juarez, who, with the appointment of Galaviz, will return to her regular post as community development director.