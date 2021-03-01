SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – A dispute at an auto repair shop Monday morning led to the slaying of man who reportedly confronted the owner of the business with a machete.
The killing was one of several unrelated incidents under investigation by police, including the discovery of human skull in a trash container near a home and a shooting Saturday night that left a man dead and a woman seriously wounded.
The confrontation Monday that led to the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a repair shop at Avenida Colima, between 13th and 14th streets, according to municipal police
Police said several witnesses reported that a man who had a complaint with the business approached the owner with a machete in hand. The owner, in turn, had a firearm and shot the man, witnesses said.
The slain man was not identified.
Also Monday, police reported a human skull was found in a trash container near a home on Avenida Madero between 7th and 8th streets.
Recent years have seen police recover remains of victims of apparent execution-style slays in the desert on the city’s outskirts, but the skull was found in a residential area on the city’s center.
The Saturday night shooting occurred at a home along the extension of Avenida Madero, on the city’s west side.
Responding to reports of multiple gunshots in the area, police found the a man with a multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics were unable to revive him.
A woman was rushed to the hospital with what police described as serious wounds.
Police said neighbors reported the house was used for drug sales.
State police have taken over investigation of all three incidents. No arrests have been made.