Make-A-Wish Arizona is recruiting bilingual volunteers to help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses in the Yuma area.
Volunteers are needed to make virtual visits to the homes of Spanish-speaking families and otherwise serve Hispanic children, who represent more than 30 percent of children making wishes to the non-profit organization.
Make-A-Wish Arizona typically granted more than 420 wishes a year prior to the pandemic, but has since had to rely on virtual visits and alternative methods of serving the needs of youngsters in a safe manner.
“2020 will go down in the history books for many reasons,” Make-A-Wish Arizona said in a news release. “Many families lost their loved ones or lost their jobs, and we all had to remain at home, and learn to work, take clases, and do most of our activities virtually.”
For more information about volunteer opportunities in Yuma County, visit the organization’s website, https://wish.org/arizona, or call 602-395-9474.