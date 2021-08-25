A San Luis, Ariz., man has been formally charged with attempted murder in the first degree in connection with a knife attack that left a woman hospitalized.
Marcos Rubio Diaz, 27, made his initial appearance Tuesday in San Luis Justice Court, where Judge Juan Manuel Guerrero informed him the Yuma County Attorney’s Office filed that charge against him.
Rubio Diaz was arrested Saturday shortly after midnight after San Luis police officers were sent to a San Luis residence in response to a report of a domestic disturbance.
Officers noticed a broken window at the home and heard a scream, and, looking inside, saw a man holding a knife and a woman with a knife wound, police said.
The man, later identified as Rubio Diaz, complied with a verbal order by police to drop the knife and was arrested.
The woman was treated by San Luis Fire Department paramedics, then rushed to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a hospital in Phoenix, said police spokesman Lt. Marco Santana.