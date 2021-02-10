SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – This border city on Monday recorded its second homicide of the month and fifth since the start of the year.
An unidentified man died after being struck multiple times by gunfire as he sat at the wheel of a white van at the intersection of Tamaulipas and Yocupicio streets on the city’s west side about 10:20 p.m.
Residents in the neighborhood told police they saw two vehicles leave the area following the shooting, which left several bullet holes in the left side of the van.
The slaying followed the murder Thursday of a 20-year-old man on Avenida Guerrero B, between Calle 40 and Calle 41, not far from the victim’s home. The victim was identified by police only as Fernando N.
Sonora state police are investigating both slayings. No suspects are in custody.
Three slayings were recorded in the border city across from Yuma County in January.