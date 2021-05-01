SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Teens in south Yuma County can get COVID-19 shots on May 15 in a mass vaccination event organized by the cities of San Luis and Somerton and the Yuma County Public Health District.
Those between the ages of 16 and 18 can register beginning Monday to get vaccinated in what San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said is an effort to create preventative antibodies in those of that age group before new, more contagious variants can fuel another surge of the coronavirus.
“This will be the first special event that we have done to vaccinate youths in the south county. They also need that protection and this is the best time to get vaccinated,” said Sanchez, a physician’s assistant by profession.
He said campaigns to urge people to get vaccinated have been directed at adults, but need to focus more on teens, now that a vaccine is available for the younger age group.
Young people in San Luis can registere by phone on Monday and Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling 928-314-9150, from 8 a.m. a 5 p.m.
In Somerton, 16- to 18-year-olds can register in person at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave., on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at Somerton Middle School, 1011 N. Somerton Ave. Teens must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they receive their shots.
As of Thursday, 1,555 people under 20 in Yuma County had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Yuma County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.