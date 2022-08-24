SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The campaign and election are over, but this city’s two mayoral candidates have at least one more disagreement between them.
Nieves Riedel, who unseated incumbent Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, sought permission to attend the internal meetings of city departments and city staff. She said she wanted to be brought up to speed on all issues relating to municipal government by the time she assumes office in December.
Sanchez instructed the city staff not to let her into the private departmental meetings that are not open to the public, saying her presence could put the city at risk and possible jeopardize city affairs.
Riedel, a longtime housing developer in San Luis, denied Sanchez a third term, receiving 1,429 votes to 1,292 for Sanchez in the city’s Aug. 2 primary election, according to election returns approved by the council on Wednesday.
Since there were only two mayoral candidates running in the primary, Riedel will assume the four-year term of office without have to compete in the general election.
In the same election, nine candidates competed for three open council seats in the primary, with three candidates receiving the lowest vote totals being eliminated. The six others – Tadeo Azael De La Hoya, Javier Vargas, Maria Cecilia Cruz, incumbent Mario Buchanan Jr., Nydia Mendenhall and Lizeth Servin – will advance to a runoff in the November general.
Riedel, who served previously as a mayor and councilwoman in San Luis, sees no reason why she should be barred from internal sessions among city staff that otherwise at not open to the public.
“That is the normal practice in all the governments,” she said. “As mayor-elect, I asked that they allow me to be in those types of meeting. I only want to be up to date with the projects that are taking place by the time I am in office, and to begin to look at how we can expedite them.”
She said she made her request formally to the city but was told that Sanchez would not authorize it.
“That seems to be to be an immature position,” she said. “What I want to do is save time and begin my term with all the information. Ultimately, it is something that is good for the residents.”
Riedel shared a letter that Sanchez sent to her turning down her request.
After congratulating Riedel for her victory, Sanchez said, “At present time you are still not a city official, but rather your legal status is still that of a city resident. As a member of the general public, you currently cannot be involved in internal city functions, this would be putting the city at risk and possibly jeopardizing city business and affairs. ... Therefore I have instructed staff that they should deal with you as another member of public until the term of the current council expires. We have only one mayor at a time and there is still four months left to go on my term before you take office.”
Sanchez said he would work with Riedel in the month before she take office in order to allow for a smooth transition.
In a message he shared later Friday on social media, Sanchez said letting Riedel sit in on internal meetings was not necessary.
“During these months of change of government, it’s not necessary that a transition team exist because the state of Arizona by law doesn’t work that way. We work with what the state dictates as a council/administrator form of government.
“I reiterate that the we have very good employees in the city of San Luis. It is they who are responsible for carrying out the day to day operations, as well as the continuity of government. At the moment dictated by law, it will be done in a peaceful way, but above all it will conform to what the (law) dictates.”
He added that the mayor city council, as required by state law, does and will continue to meet and take action in sessions that are open to the public.