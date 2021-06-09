SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Santos Gonzalez Yesca is poised to become the first mayor in this city’s history to be elected to a second consecutive term.
Unofficial returns from Sunday elections showed Gonzalez, the candidate of the MORENA party formed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, having received16,078 votes, or 40.7% percent of total votes cast in the seven-way race.
“The people of San Luis decided,” he said in a news conference after unofficial returns showed him wining. “This is a commitment that the people have conferred on me today. It is nothing I can presume to receive, it is something to work hard for.”
Finishing in second place with 20.8% of the vote was Francisco Ochoa Montaño, the candidate of an alliance formed by three parties with longer traditions in Mexico – the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI; the center-right National Action Party, PAN, and the left-leaning Revolutionary Democratic Party, PRD. Ochoa received 8,204 votes, according to unofficial returns.
Of the other candidates, only Jesus Montes Pina received more than 10% of the vote – 4,885 votes, or 12.3%.
The preliminary count showed than 32% of the city’s 122,374 voters went to the polls for Sunday’s election, in which candidates for governor and federal and state congressional seats also appeared on the ballot.
Alfonso Durazo Montaño, the MORENA candidate who formerly served Lopez Obrador’s cabinet as Public Safety secretary, won the race for Sonora goveror with 419,666 votes, or 51.5%. He was followed by Ernesto Gandara, the candidate of a PRI and PAN alliance who received 290,753 votes, or 35.6%.
MORENA, the acronym for the left-leaning National Regeneration Movement, led in 22 or 72 mayor races around Sonora and in 11 of 21 state legislative seats, according to unofficial returns.
Formed by Lopez Obrador, MORENA brought together disenfranchised voters who propelled him to victory in the 2018 presidential race. At the same time, the party’s candidates won numerous other federal and state congressional and mayoral raceses across the nation, among them Gonzalez Yescas, who earned a three-year as mayor.
Prior to Gonzalez, every mayor of San Luis belonged to either the PRI or the PAN.
Before this year, elected officials could serve only a single term, but a recently passed law now allows Mexican mayors to seek re-election. Gonzalez is scheduled to serve through September 2024 as mayor of the border city across from Yuma County.
Gonzalez said he had hoped for a higher turnout in San Luis Rio Colorado on Sunday.
“Abstentionism make me sad, but what we have clear is that the most important thing right now is not by how much we won, but that we won.”
Ochoa Montaño – whose father, Fausto Ochoa, served as mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado from 1982 to 1985 – conceded defeat in a Facebook post.
“For me the most important thing is not being on the winning side. The important thing is to be on the right side, so I remain firm in my convictions,” he said.
“The majority decided and I accept it with respect.”
In other races, Manuel Baldenebro Arredondo, a former San Luis Rio Colorado mayor who switched his allegiance to MORENA, won the race for the city’s seat in the federal congress.
Ricarco Lugo Moreno, also of MORENA, won the city’s seat in the Sonora state legislatures.
Returns are expected to become final today following a review by Sonora’s Electoral Institute.