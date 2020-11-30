SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Even as COVID-19 surges, the mayor here is renewing his criticism over the decision to keep U.S. ports of entry closed, saying the restriction is hurting San Luis merchants who depend on Mexican shoppers.
The Department of Homeland Security has extended until Dec. 21 the closure of border crossings to visits by people from Mexico for all but essential reasons. The restriction went into effect in March and has been extended monthly as part of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Though COVID-19 cases have climbed here and in Mexico in a second wave, San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said the border closures are unnecessary as well as harmful to the local economy.
“The border can be opened safely,” he said. “The businesses (in San Luis) have taken measures to prevent infections, above all one for obligatory use of facemasks. There are no businesses that don’t require it for their customers and employees. The businesses are not the problem.”
Many businesses in San Luis depend on the patronage of Mexican shoppers. Sanchez said extending the border closure through most of December means those businesses this year won’t be able to take advantage of traditional holiday boost in sales.
He added that the closure hurts not only merchants in his city but those elsewhere in Yuma County who do business with Mexican consumers.
“I don’t see any reason for keeping the border closed to tourism,” Sanchez said. “COVID-19 is here and it’s over there, and it’s not likely to go away until there’s a vaccine to prevent it.”