The operator of McDonald’s restaurant franchises in Yuma and the Foothills has paid nearly $129,000 in back wages and penalties for having denied overtime pay to 332 employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division determined Jose Leon failed to pay the required time-and-a-half rate to the employees at the seven franchises for working more than 40 hours in a week.
Following the Labor Department’s investigation, Leon paid $62,238 in overtime back wages and another $62,238 in liquidated damages to the employees, the department said in a news release.
Leon did not immediately respond to calls for comment on Thursday.
The Fair Labor Standards Act requires that workers be paid for overtime work hours at the rate of time and a half.
The department also found Leon violated federal minimum wage requirements when he failed to pay eight workers for all the hours they worked within a 40-hour schedule. He was ordered to pay those workers $2,160 in back wages plus and equal amount in damages.
The department assessed Leon an additional $20,263 in civil penalties.
The Labor Department said the employees denied overtime pay at the time-and-a-half rate worked at the McDonald’s restaurants at 2501 S. Avenue B, 2560 S. 4th Ave., 1610 S. Avenue B, 1195 E. 16th St., 2900 S. Pacific Ave., 11251 E. Commercial Center Loop in the Foothills and 8151 E. 32nd St.