Shannon Allsbrooks (left) and Jillian Reynoso (right) are University of Arizona medical students who serve as medical interns in San Luis, Ariz., and Somerton under the guidance of Dr. Mandana Semmani (center) of the Regional Center for Border Health.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A new internship program is giving medical students the chance to gain experience while helping to meet the need for more medical professionals in south Yuma County.

The Western Arizona Area Health Education Center (WAHEC) and the Regional Center for Border Health last month kicked off the Longitude Integrated Clerkship program, with two third-year students of the University of Arizona medical school as its first two interns.

