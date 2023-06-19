SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A new internship program is giving medical students the chance to gain experience while helping to meet the need for more medical professionals in south Yuma County.
The Western Arizona Area Health Education Center (WAHEC) and the Regional Center for Border Health last month kicked off the Longitude Integrated Clerkship program, with two third-year students of the University of Arizona medical school as its first two interns.
WAHEC provides funding for the program, while the Regional Center assigns the interns to work with doctors in its San Luis Walk-In Clinics in Somerton and San Luis.
The interns – Jillian Reynoso and Shannon Allsbrooks – have been sitting in on appointments the family medicine doctors have with patients at the clinics but will be exposed to other facets of medical care over the course of the 39-week program, said Joena Ezroj, WAHEC director.
Ezroj said the LIC program has been in existence a few years in Arizona, but RCHC, a nonprofit health care organization headquartered in Somerton, is bringing it to Yuma County for the first time this year with the goal of not only providing training opportunities to medical students but encouraging them to serve medically underserved communities.
“We help to train future doctors in the communities where they are most needed,” she said, adding that areas such as the south county are in particular need of family medicine providers.
She said the nearly nine-month period of the internships allows all members of a family to have initial and follow-up visits with the interns, who work under the supervision of Dr. Mandana Seammani of RCBH.
“I have been able to do a lot of things, more than some of my (fellow students),” Reynoso said. “Even though we are only in our second week, I have done a Papanicolau test, I have helped the doctor to remove warts, I have been able to see how they do procedures here in the clinic.”
Coming to a rural community to practice medical care has been a “privilege” for Reynoso. Had she stayed in Phoenix, where she lives, she said, she would have been competing with many other students for an internship.
And people in San Luis have made her feel comfortable, she added. “It feels like a more intimate environment,” she said, “and at times you get to know not only the patient but the patient’s family. This is a community where you feel warmth. From the first day I felt as part of a team.”
Allsbrooks, who besides being a medical student is an Air Force reservist, also welcomes the experience of serving patients in a rural community.
“It’s a very interesting experience,” she said. “I am learning a lot. It’s an experience that opens your eyes, not only in the clinical side but being immersed in the culture here. It’s an experience I couldn’t have in any other place.”
Allsbrooks said the most valuable part of the program for her is being able to treat patients of a rural area. The Maryland native aspires to serve as a doctor in the Armed Forces, and said she can draw on her experience in the internship in the event she is ever deployed by the military to a small community.
Ezroj said Reynoso and Allsbrook have adapted well to the dynamics of both the clinic and the community they serve.
“I know they are going to learn a lot and will take advantage of this experience. They are people who are well-oriented to community and they are contributing greatly to the culture of our clinic. They are learning a lot from their mentors and from the experience of being in a rural community.”