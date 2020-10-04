SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Three candidates, including the two incumbents, are competing in the November general election for two four-year seats on the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board.
The district consists of eight schools serving students in San Luis and neighboring Gadsden. Seeking re-election this year are incumbents Tadeo De La Hoya and Rosa Varela and Gary Snyder, a first-time candidate for the board.
Name: Tadeo De La Hoya
Years of residency in the school district: 23 years
What is your experience?
I have been a member of the board of the Gadsden Elementary School District No. 32 since 2008. Since 2015, I have been a member of the board of directors of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials, and since 2018, I have served as its national secretary. Since January 2015, I have been Yuma County director for the Arizona School Board Association, and since 2017, I have been a member of the National League of Cities’ Community & Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee and of the league’s Small Cities Committee. Since 2008, I have been a mentoring member of the National Network for Youth, and since December, a member of the board of directors of Campesinos Sin Fronteras.
What qualifies you to hold a seat on the school board?
For 16 years I have worked in different positions in public service. I have been San Luis city administrator for more than five years. I was certified through Arizona State University as a public manager. Over the years, I have gone to training workshops, attended conventions and conferences, and taken part as a volunteer in efforts to inform and educate myself with the goal of being able to make the appropriate decisions for the benefit of our students and our community.
If elected, what will be your priorities in your position?
To continue working for the common good of all the students, the teachers and (district) staff in general, and for all the members our community, without regard for party or political affiliation, and to continue improving our academic level. To renew the trust and support of the community and teachers, and to make myself available every day of the year to our constituents. To continue to work hand in hand with my colleagues to improve our district, thereby improving our potental and continue raising the standards of quality in the school district according to our needs, to the directives and in accordance with the law – without forgetting that public service is a noble vocation that must be positive, collaborative and inclusive.
Name: Gary Snyder
Years of residency in the school district: 5 years
What is your experience?
I have not had the opportunity to work as a board director in the area of schools, but I have experience working on the board of directors of the Migrante Fuerza National Committee and of the NY-LA-CHI athletic organization.
What qualifies you to hold a seat on the school board?
I am a businessman and I have businesses in different fields, among them food, clothing, marketing and professional baseball, and the advantage of all that is that I know what it means to manage exact budgets, and I know how priorities should be determined. In this case, the school district budget for me signifies resources for students, teachers, cafeteria staff, maintenance staff and anyone else who is employed in the district; it is not for the benefit of the school board members. The qualities I offer are transparency, human warmth, integrity and teamwork. The most important thing is I don’t have family members who work in Gadsden Elementary School District number 32. I have always been guided by the interests of the community and not my own. In this case, my priority is our children.
If elected, what will be your priorities in your position?
I will use my voice and energy to work in favor of education, and to arrive at solutions that ensure the success of the students. (I will) communicate our actions to the community through the (Arizona) attorney general, annual audits, and teacher evaluations done with the help of state of the state (Department of Education). Also I will suggest reviewing salaries of employees who are not educators, to improve the budget and to help make sure money goes directly to teachers and into the classrooms.
Name: Rosa Varela
Years of residency in the school district: More than 22 years.
What is your experience?
Experience on boards of directors: Member of the boards of directors of Housing America Corporation for 15 years, of the Arizona Interagency Farmworker Coalition for 14 years, and of the Community Justice Board since 2007. Also (I have been) on the board of directors of the Industrial Development Authority since 2015.
What qualifies you to hold a seat on the school board?
Since I have lived in San Luis, I have served as a volunteer in various events and activites that help the members of the community. That has given me experience to be able to better serve. Community service is my best quality. I don’t have any personal interest and I abstain from participating in any decision (of the school board) that could involve a benefit for me. I support working as a team and I support decisions of the school board that benefit the students, the teachers and personnel of the district.
If elected, what will be your priorities in your position?
Continue pushing for improved quality of education and greater opportunities for our students. As an example, five of our schools have an A grade (in performance evaluations by the state) and one of them has had it for five years. That grade represents the academic level of our students, and is it is assigned by the Arizona Department of Education. Also students in grades sixth through eighth have attended college-level classes, and many of them have gone to summer college classes all over the country through the Johns Hopkins University program. Also I can’t fail to mention are the district’s student music groups that have been recognized internationally. I want to continue supporting our teachers and educators, and continue with the good administration what we have had for many years.