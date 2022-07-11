Incumbent Gerardo Sanchez and Nieves Riedel are competing for mayor of San Luis, Ariz., in the city’s Aug. 2 primary election. Bajo El Sol, the Yuma Sun’s Spanish-language sister newspapers, posed a series of questions about city issues to the candidates. Below are their responses.
NIEVES RIEDEL
Experience as an elected official: Mayor of San Luis from 2004 to 2006.
What experience or qualities qualify you to be mayor?
I offer my experience as an entrepreneur. Over 30 years I have led a company in an excellent manner and thanks to that we have become one of the biggest businesses in south Yuma County. This was achieved by knowing how to make the most of our budgets and, of course, knowing how to work with everyone. Knowing when to listen and negotiating with different groups and people is what has brought us to where we are. San Luis needs people who know how to work as a team and who can collectively seek solutions to the different issues and situations the city could face.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing San Luis?
Definitely the traffic, and certainly having a solution. As mayor, how can you help the city confront that challenge? The issue of traffic is one of our biggest problems and it afflicts us every day. We can alleviate this by putting in traffic signals at strategic locations, by connecting main streets and widening Cesar Chavez Boulevard to four lanes.
What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t prevent the city expanding the services it provides to residents?
We are on the eve of a recession and we have to be prepared for what is coming. This where I bring to the table my experience as an entrepreneur, since we will need intelligent strategies that help our citizens to weather this economic crisis that is approaching.
GERARDO SANCHEZ
Age: 52 years
Experience as an elected official: 10 years as mayor, four years as a city councilman.
What experience or qualities qualify you to be mayor?
I have proudly served my community as an elected official for more than 14 years. I have served in various commissions and corporations that have provided me with the experience to serve as mayor to all of my ability, among them the San Luis Planning and Zoning Commission, San Luis Economic Development Corporation and the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization. Currently I am chairman of the San Luis Employee Benefit Trust and of the Public Safety Trust Fund for the San Luis police and fire departments. While serving on these committees and corporations has provided me the opportunity to learn, what motivates me is the desire to serve may community. The mayor’s job can be very demanding and you have to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The mayor doesn’t take vacations and is always on standby. This job is supposed to be part time but you work full time, especially if you are committed to meeting the needs of residents and you are willing to make these sacrifices for the benefit of the city. A mayor needs to be honest, a worker, have integrity and be dedicated to his position. For me, it is essential that a mayor not bring personal interests to the job. The mayor needs to remain impartial to his or her own personal gain. The mayor should be mindful that the money spent (by the city) should be for the needs and benefits of residents, not for personal benefit. I believe I have all these qualities and I fervently believe in these ideals which qualify me to be mayor of the city of San Luis.
In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing San Luis?
The city is growing at a very rapid rate, and assuring that the services are there to guarantee that this growth continues is a very big challenge. We continue investing in infrastructure to ensure this growth. To achieve this, we have to maintain a balanced budget and not acquire any more debt that could hurt all that we have achieved in the most recent years. San Luis needs more businesses, restaurants and businesses that, in turn, can provide more and new sources of employment. Residents can’t live on home construction alone, and this is another challenge that I commit myself to facing. Another current challenge is the ability to continue investing in public safety. We all want a safe San Luis for our families and loved ones. While it has not been easy, we can say that we are the second most safe city in Arizona because of our ability to confront challenges and act appropriately.
As mayor, how can you help the city to face that challenge?
As mayor, one has to work as a team with others. The mayor’s position only gives you one vote on the council. Therefore it is fundamental to be able to work as a team for the well-being of our residents. The decisions that are made have to be based on the needs of our city, in a fiscally responsible manner, while avoiding unnecessary debt. What strategy would you propose so that the economy doesn’t prevent the city expanding the services it provides to residents? In the past two years, owning to the pandemic, hard decisions had to be made and tough actions taken. One of them was protecting the city budget. Projects of major importance and high impact had to be postponed and undertaken in other years. While it was hard, a balanced budget was maintained in this period. At no time has the city put at risk basic services of the community. Essential services like public safety, which includes the fire and police departments, the sewer division, the water and trash collection departments at no time were interrupted. That was thanks to the good management of these services and our commitment toward serving our residents at full capability. I need to add that the city never failed to serve the community. None of the services the city provides were stopped.